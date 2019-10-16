World-Renowned Pianist Performs for Odeon

In honor of its 20th season, Odeon Chamber Music recruits another skilled pianist to perform for local audiences, Rachel Naomi Kudo, with a concert at St. Patrick’s Episcopal Church (3241 Brush Dr., Falls Church) on Oct. 20 at 4 p.m. Kudo was one of the finalists in the International Chopin Competition in Warsaw. She won the first prize of the 2018 International Bach Competition in Leipzig.

The program is: “Prelude and Fugue No.16 BWV88” / J.S. Bach; “Bagatelles Op.126” / Beethoven; “Invitation to the Dance Op.65” / Weber and “Diabelli Variations Op.120” / Beethoven.

Admission is free, though a donation of $20 is suggested for concert goers. A wine and cheese reception follows the concert.

For more information, visit odeonchambermusicseries.org, or e-mail at marikohiller@gmail.com

