City Election Candidates Forum Thursday Oct. 17

Candidates for Falls Church City will be the focus of a forum sponsored by the Village Preservation and Improvement Society and the Falls Church League of Women Voters tonight at 7 p.m. at George Mason High School’s auditorium (7124 Leesburg Pike, Falls Church). Candidates will respond to questions posed by the moderator and those provided by audience members.

Attendees are encouraged to come ready to engage with the candidates and expect a free-flowing exchange of information. The VPIS Candidate Questionnaire will be available in print and on the website VPIS.org. All welcomed. For more information, call 703-241-1672.

