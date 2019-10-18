Business News & Notes: Smile Makers Welcomed to Falls Church

Business News & Notes: October 17 – 23, 2019

Route 29 Pedestrian Safety, Improvement Meeting Set for Oct. 24

Residents and businesses interested in pedestrian safety or other areas of improvement for Route 29 (Lee Highway/S. Washington Street) between Tinner Hill and Graham Roads are invited to attend a strategy meeting at Thomas Jefferson Elementary School on Thursday, Oct. 24 at 6:30 pm.

The meeting will be lead by graduate students from Virginia Tech’s Urban Affairs & Planning Department and include an open discussion of ideas and concerns. This is purely a citizen-driven initiative; it is not being run by Falls Church City, Fairfax County, or any local civic association. There are no plans or preconceived thoughts; this is purely a discussion about ways to make our stretch of Route 29 safer, more enjoyable and more economically vibrant.

For more information, visit the www.facebook.com/fallschurch29.

Beadazzled, Bead Paradise Team Up for Trunk Show Saturday

Beadazzled is hosting a trunk show with Ruth of Bead Paradise this weekend. Ruth will bring a very unusual and eclectic array of jewelry components, with emphasis on Asian and African antique beads, pendants and focal beads.

The event will run Saturday, Oct. 19 from 10 a.m. – 6 p.m. and Sunday, Oct. 20 from noon – 6 p.m. at Beadazzled, 444 W Broad Street in Falls Church.

For more information, visit www.facebook.com/Beadazzled.USA.

F.C. Modern Dentistry Hosting Grand Opening, ‘Trunk or Treat’

Falls Church Modern Dentistry will be hosting a grand opening and a “Trunk or Treat” event on Saturday, Oct. 19 from 2 – 6 p.m. The event is free and open to those interested in learning about the new dental practice, refreshments, and trick or treating in a safe environment.

Falls Church Modern Dentistry is located at 1212 W. Broad Street. For more information, visit www.FallsChurchModernDentistry.com.

Erik M. Pelton & Associates Celebrates 20 Years

Erik M. Pelton & Associates, PLLC is celebrating its 20th anniversary by hosting a reception and networking mixer for the Falls Church Chamber of Commerce on Tuesday, Oct. 22, 5:30 – 7 p.m. at Clare & Don’s Beach Shack.

Erik M. Pelton & Associates is an intellectual property law firm known for its trademark work, consulting and brand strategy services. The event is free for Chamber members and friends of Erik Pelton and his firm. Funds during the event will be raised for Decorate A Vet.

For more information about the firm, visit www.erikpelton.com. For more information about the event, visit Pelton’s Facebook event page or www.FallsChurchChamber.org.

Lost Dog Seeks Sponsors, Auction Items for ‘Paws Vegas’ Benefit

Lost Dog and Cat Rescue is seeking sponsors and auction item donors for its third annual Paws Vegas Barks, Brews, and Boos event scheduled for Sunday, Oct. 27 from 2 – 6 p.m. at Solace Brewing Company. The event includes Bets for Pets Casino with “Paw Bucks,” raffle prizes, family friendly activities, and refreshments.

Businesses can sponsor a casino table and donate auction items.

Proceeds will benefit Lost Dog & Cat Rescue Foundation and its Falls Church Care Center. To contribute, or for more information, email giving@lostdogrescue.org.

Smile Makers Welcomed by F.C., Arlington Chambers

Smile Makers Dental Center held its grand opening on Thursday, Oct. 10. Representatives from the Falls Church and Arlington Chambers of Commerce attended the event to welcome the third dental clinic of Dr. Geith James Kallas to the greater Falls Church community.

Additional clinics are located in Fairfax and Tysons. Smile Makers is located at 5659 Columbia Pike in Falls Church.

For more information, visit www.smilemakerscenter.com.

