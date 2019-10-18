Choralis Opens 20th Season With Eclectic Requiem

Choralis announces the celebration of its 20th anniversary season with the first of its six new performances taking place Oct. 20.

In the first performance of the season, Choralis will present The Maestra’s Eclectic Requiem.

The program includes Mozart’s “Introit, Kyrie, and Recordare,”; Duruflé’s “Introit, Kyrie and Sanctus,”; Verdi’s “Libera Me;” Britten’s “Agnus Dei;” Brahms’ “Ein deutsches Requiem (Movement VI)” and excerpts from Fauré and Vogler.

Attendees can also listen to maestra Gretchen Kuhrmann and associate director and keyboard artist, Todd Fickley, discuss the program.

To honor Choralis’ 20th anniversary, 30 alumni choristers, assistant conductors, conducting fellows, keyboard artists, singers and board members will participate in this concert.

Soloists: Katelyn Aungst, soprano; Erin Sanzero, soprano; Roger Isaacs, countertenor; Robert Petillo, tenor; Mark Wanich, bass. Guest conductor, Jeffrey Benson.

To purchase tickets, visit choralis.org/concerts/#tickets. Prices are as follows — Adults $40 – $50 / Young adult $20 / Students $5 (with ID) / 12 and under free. Group discounts are available.

