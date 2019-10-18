Crime Report: Keyed Vehicle, DUIs & a Stolen Bicycle

Somebody keyed a vehicle parked in a 300 block of W. Broad St. garage last Monday, according to the City of Falls Church crime report released this week.

In other crime, a 29-year-old Burke man was arrested for obstruction of justice on W. Broad St., there were three DUI arrests and a bike was stolen from a vehicle on W. Jefferson St.

City of Falls Church Crime Report: October 7 – 13, 2019

Destruction of Property, 300 blk W Broad St, Oct 7 between 1:30 and 2 PM, a vehicle parked in a commercial garage was keyed by unknown suspect(s).

Larceny, 6700 blk Wilson Blvd, Oct 8, between 12 and 12:30 PM, an item of value was taken from an individual through deception.

Obstruction of Justice, 1100 blk W Broad St, Oct 11, 2:21 PM, a male, 29, of Burke, VA, was arrested for Obstruction of Justice.

Driving Under the Influence, 100 blk N Washington St, Oct 12, 1:21 AM, a female, 40, of Washington, DC, was arrested for Driving Under the Influence.

Drug/Narcotic Violation, 400 blk Hillwood Ave, Oct 12, 4:10 PM, following a traffic stop, a male, 24, of Washington, DC, was issued a summons for Possession of Marijuana.

Larceny from Motor Vehicle, 200 blk W Jefferson St, between 2 PM, Oct 10 and 6 PM, Oct 12 a Salsa Timberjack bicycle with blue spokes, wide tires, and a silver colored titanium frame was taken from an unsecured vehicle.

Driving Under the Influence, 1100 blk S Washington St, Oct 13, 2:05 AM, a female, 45, of Vienna, VA, was arrested for Driving Under the Influence

