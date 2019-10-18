Fairfax Co. Teacher Art Exhibition Held in Lorton

In collaboration with the Workhouse Arts Center, the Fairfax County Public Schools (FCPS) Fine Arts Office presents the 12th annual Artist Teacher Exhibition, an art exhibition recognizing the creativity and technical expertise of FCPS art teachers, which began on Oct. 9.

Teachers were invited to submit original works for consideration. This year, 111 original works of art were submitted by 56 teachers. Art Juror Ju Yun, owner and director of Ju Ju Art Gallery and J Art Studios, selected 50 artworks to be included in the exhibition.

The exhibition will be open to the public from Oct. 9 – 26, in the McGuire Woods Gallery, Workhouse Arts Center (9601 Ox Rd., Lorton).

Featured visual artists from local schools include: Christina Carroll, McLean High School; Lisa Devore, Stenwood Elementary School; Jean-Marie Galing, Willow Oaks Center; Janet M. Lundeen, Jackson Middle School; Bethany L. Mallino, Wolftrap Elementary School; Suzy Scollon, Bailey’s Upper Elementary School; Susan Silva, Willow Oaks Center; Kate Wallestad, Justice High School and Jonathan Weiner, Westlawn Elementary School.

Share this: Print

Email



Tweet







Comments

comments