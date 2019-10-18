Ward 2 Polling Place Moved for Nov. 5 Election

Due to delays in a renovation of the Falls Green apartments (formerly Oakwood), the City of Falls Church’s Ward 2 polling place has to be moved for the upcoming Nov. 5 election. The polling place has been relocated, for this election only, to the F.C. Community Center, where it will share space with voters at the polling location there in the Ward 3 portion of the City.

Renee Bergmann Andrews, secretary of the F.C. Electoral Board, said that her group had been monitoring progress in the Falls Green renovation over the summer, originally having been assured it would be completed in time for the election. However, it was decided to make a move by the beginning of October if it did not look like it would meet the election day deadline. The Virginia Department of Education approved the local board’s petition to change the location, and the board’s efforts now will focus on informing voters, which by law will occur by mail, although other means are also being sought.

In the meantime, Andrews told the F.C. City Council Tuesday night, there exists the availability of early in-person and by-mail absentee voting. Voters may choose from a list of 20 valid reasons to vote absentee.

The registrar’s office at City Hall is open 8 a.m. – 5 p.m. on weekdays and Saturdays of Oct. 26 and Nov. 2 from 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Share this: Print

Email



Tweet







Comments

comments