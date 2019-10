(Courtesy Photo)

JANE FONDA (CENTER) was U.S. Congressman Don Beyer’s special guest at his Fifth Annual Women’s Conference and Forum, titled, “Nevertheless, She Persisted.” Fonda is an award-winning actress and a political activist for causes including feminism, Native American rights, peace, and the environment. She’s flanked by Beyer (right) and his wife, Megan Beyer.

Share this: Print

Email



Tweet







Comments

comments