F.C. Commemorates Domestic Violence Awareness Month

The Falls Church City Council issued a proclamation Tuesday night marking October as Domestic Violence Awareness Month.

The proclamation affirmed that the crime of domestic violence violates an individual’s privacy, dignity, security and humanity and compassionate and dedicated law enforcement personnel, victim advocates, health care providers, clergy and concerned citizens strive to end it, that it “feeds off silence and fear,” and persons suffering or aware of others suffering from it can call the Fairfax County Domestic and Sexual Violence Hotline at 703-360-7273 to seek help.

Debra Roth of the F.C. Human Services Advisory Council spoke on the subject at the Tuesday meeting.

