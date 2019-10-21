Man Struck & Killed by Police Cruiser on Arlington Blvd.

A man was killed after being struck by a police cruiser on Arlington Boulevard near Graham Road early Sunday morning, it was reported yesterday.

Fairfax County Police say the marked police cruiser was responding to a call for disorderly subjects shortly after midnight on Oct. 20 when it proceeded through a green light at the intersection of Arlington Blvd. and Graham Road when it struck 40-year-old Carlos Romeo Montoya who was walking in the crosswalk. The officer stopped to render first aid and called for the Fire and Rescue Department. After being transported to the hospital, Montoya was pronounced deceased.

The posted speed limit for Arlington Boulevard in that area is 45 miles per hour.

Police say crash reconstruction detectives are working to determine what factors led to the crash including the speed of the cruiser, lighting conditions at the intersection, condition of the pedestrian walk/don’t walk sign and a forensic medical examination.

The officer involved in the crash has been reassigned to administrative duties pending the outcome of police investigations.

According the Fairfax County Police, this is the 14th pedestrian fatality in the county to date in 2019. There have been approximately 112 pedestrian involved crashes with 126 injuries.

In a statement to the press, Fairfax County Police Chief Edwin Roessler said “This is a tragic event for our community and my prayers continue for the deceased, their loved ones and for the officer involved.”

