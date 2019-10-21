Letters to the Editor: October 17 – 23, 2019

Students Must Be Protected Inside & Out of Classroom

Editor,

Last month, I participated in a panel discussion in McLean hosted by Equality Virginia to highlight the importance of passing bipartisan, common sense laws to protect lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender Virginians from discrimination in public accommodations, housing and the workplace. It’s a conversation I want all my Falls Church neighbors to know about and be a part of.

As a member of the Falls Church School Board since 2014, I’ve worked to make sure all students are treated fairly, including transgender students. Our school board added protections from discrimination based on gender identity not just for students but also staff. It’s important students and staff have these protections outside of the classroom as well.

Many people are surprised to learn that in this day and age, there are no statewide laws in Virginia that protect LGBT people from discrimination in our daily lives. We have an opportunity to change this in the upcoming General Assembly.

Lawrence Webb

Falls Church

Need to Embrace Modern Understanding Of Gender at School

Editor,

Your Oct. 10 article on the school board debate quoted Douglass Stevens as objecting to a schools-backed assembly that cited the existence of a “gender spectrum,” whereupon he asked “Why should the schools weigh in on issues like this?” Why, indeed. Because gender identity is not binary, and that is a biologically-supported statement. So if we expect schools to be teaching science, and health, in our schools, we should absolutely be embracing a modern understanding of gender.

I expect more from my leadership. You have lost my vote, but I hope you gain more perspective.

Linda Green

Falls Church

