Westgate Elementary To Plant Cherry Trees

Westgate Elementary School (7500 Magarity Rd., Falls Church) has received six Japanese cherry trees, donated as part of a partnership between the National Cherry Tree Festival Tree Planting Program and All Nippon Airways (ANA).

Westgate is one of five schools in the Washington, D.C., metropolitan area to receive the trees in honor of the friendship between Japan and the United States. A tree planting ceremony will take place on Tuesday, Oct. 22, beginning at 2:30 p.m. and will include a message from principal Hallie Demetriades and assistant principal Edward Cooper, a song by second graders and art created by kindergarten students. Students are asked to wear pink and white to celebrate the occasion.

Share this: Print

Email



Tweet







Comments

comments