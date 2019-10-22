Crime Report: Multiple Vehicle Break-Ins in Falls Church

There were a string of vehicle break-ins in the City of Falls Church, according to the latest crime report, including four incidents of larceny from a motor vehicle and an additional two incidents where vehicle windows were broken.

The incidents occurred on W. Jefferson St., E. Broad St., Hillwood Ave. and a commercial garage on N. Washington St.

City of Falls Church Crime Report: Oct. 14 – 20, 2019

Larceny from Motor Vehicle, 100 blk W Jefferson St, Oct 11, 12:30 AM, unknown suspect took items of value from unsecured toolboxes on two commercial vehicles.

Larceny from Motor Vehicle, 1000 blk E Broad St, Oct 14, between 3 and 5 PM, items of value was taken from a vehicle by unknown suspect(s).

Destruction of Property, 400 blk N Washington St, Oct 14, between 6:50 and 8:35 PM, unknown suspect(s) broke the window of a locked vehicle in a commercial garage.

Destruction of Property, 400 blk N Washington St, Oct 15, 4:05 AM, PD came across an unattended vehicle that had a window broken by unknown suspect(s).

Larceny from Building, 500 blk E Broad St, Oct 13, between 11 AM and 12 PM, Items of value were taken by unknown suspect(s).

Drug/Narcotic Violation, 900 blk W Broad St, Oct 16, 12:23 AM, following a traffic stop, a male, 22, of Vienna, VA, was issued a summons for Possession of Marijuana.

Driving Under the Influence, 900 blk W Broad St, Oct 17, 2:05 AM, a male, 44, of Falls Church, VA, was arrested for Driving Under the Influence.

Larceny from Vehicle, 300 blk Hillwood Ave, Oct 17, between 5:30 and 6 PM unknown suspect(s) took items of value from an unattended vehicle

