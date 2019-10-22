McLean Receives 2 Rec & Park Society Awards

MCLEAN COMMUNITY CENTER Executive Director George Sachs (left), MCC Graphic Designer and Webmaster David Craig (center) and MCC Governing Board Chair Julie Waters with the VRPS Award for Most Innovative Marketing Piece.

McLean Community Center (MCC) received two awards at the Virginia Recreation and Park Society’s 64th Annual Conference “Growing to New Heights,” which was held in Tysons Corner from Sept. 7-10.

More than 500 delegates from around the state gathered to learn, exchange ideas and discuss areas of common interest to recreation and park professionals.

Highlighting each year’s conference is a formal presentation of awards to individuals, departments and organizations throughout the state who have demonstrated excellence during the previous year.

One hundred and fifteen applications were received for awards in 14 different categories.

Judged by a jury of its peers, MCC received an award in the Best New Renovation/Addition (Bricks and Mortar-population 25,001-50,000) category for the MCC Renovation and Expansion Project and Most Innovative Marketing Piece (population 25,001-50,000) for the MCC 2018 Summer Camp Guide.

