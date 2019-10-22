Trunk or Treat at Columbia Baptist Oct. 26

Columbia Baptist Church (103 W. Columbia St., Falls Church) will host its annual Trunk or Treat event on Oct. 26 from noon – 2 p.m. (rain or shine). The annual Trunk or Treat event is designed to be a safe and convenient way for children and families in the community to celebrate Halloween in one location.

Over 40 vehicles are parked together, decorated in a Halloween theme and are full of candy and goodies. Children can walk from trunk to trunk to look at the decorations and receive candy and other treats. This provides a controlled and safe family environment for trick-or-treaters of all ages.

This free event will also include attractions such as a bouncy house, face painting, crafts, a balloon artist and an obstacle course. If any attendees are interested in eating lunch, Chick-fil-a and Vocelli’s will be available, on site, for purchase.

For more information, contact Kim Murphy at KMurphy@columbiabaptist.org.

