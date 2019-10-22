Around F.C.

Trunk or Treat at Columbia Baptist Oct. 26

Columbia Baptist Church (103 W. Columbia St., Falls Church) will host its annual Trunk or Treat event on Oct. 26 from noon – 2 p.m. (rain or shine). The annual Trunk or Treat event is designed to be a safe and convenient way for children and families in the community to celebrate Halloween in one location.

Over 40 vehicles are parked together, decorated in a Halloween theme and are full of candy and goodies. Children can walk from trunk to trunk to look at the decorations and receive candy and other treats. This provides a controlled and safe family environment for trick-or-treaters of all ages.

This free event will also include attractions such as a bouncy house, face painting, crafts, a balloon artist and an obstacle course. If any attendees are interested in eating lunch, Chick-fil-a and Vocelli’s will be available, on site, for purchase.

For more information, contact Kim Murphy at KMurphy@columbiabaptist.org.

