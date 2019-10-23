Mason High HOF Inductees Welcomed Next Weekend

George Mason High School’s Hall of Fame weekend will take place on Friday and Saturday, Oct. 25-26.

There will be eight athletes and one team honored at halftime, during the football game against Skyline High School on Friday., Oct. 25 Ceremonies for all inductees will be held at Mary Ellen Henderson Middle School (7130 Leesburg Pike, Falls Church) on Saturday at 5:30 p.m.

Honorees include Cal Simmons, Class of 1968, tennis; Byron Mendenhall, Class of 2007, baseball; Anthony Andrianarison, Class of 2009, basketball, soccer; Nick Smirniotopoulos, Class of 2010, soccer; Violet Miller, Class of 2011, soccer; Stephen Lubnow, Class of 2012, football, basketball, baseball; Leah Roth, Class of 2012, cross-country, basketball, soccer; Stephanie Cheney, Class of 2013, basketball and the 2011 State Champion Girls’ Soccer team.

