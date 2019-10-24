Annandale Holds 69th Annual Parade

The 69th annual Annandale Parade will be held on Saturday, Oct. 26 beginning at 10 a.m. Marching along Columbia Pike from the historic white church at Gallows Road, all the way to the Bowling Alley-Safeway, thousands of participants from clowns, storybook characters and marching bands to antique & military cars, fire trucks, civic organizations, scouts and costumed international dancers will parade before the residents of greater Annandale. The parade is sponsored by the Annandale Chamber of Commerce. Entry forms to register to be a part of the parade are available at annandalechamber.com.

The 2019 Annandale Parade is dedicated to the elder residents of Annandale. Children are encouraged to wear their Halloween costumes at the parade. For more information, contact info@annandalechamber.com.

