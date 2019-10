(Photo: Courtesy Dan Lehman)

Falls Church City Manager proposed at the Monday F.C. City Council work session the creation of a 5-7 member stormwater task force to prioritize projects for the City in the coming six months.

The groupโ€™s work would be finished by July 1, 2020. He said he hoped a consensus would be built through the process such that there be no playing of favorites. The members should be chosen from different geographical points in the City.

The Council will vote on the matter at its next meeting this Monday

Share this: Print

Email



Tweet







Comments

comments