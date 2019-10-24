Fall Genealogy Fair Comes to Fairfax

Fairfax Genealogy Society Fall Fair will take place on Oct. 26 from 9 a.m. – 2 p.m. at the Dunn Loring Volunteer Fire Station (2148 Gallows Rd., Vienna).

Interested residents can visit vendors, network with fellow family researchers, listen to speaker Sharon MacInnes with tips about organizing family research and timelines and coordinating with other researchers.

Fee after Oct. 15 — $45 for Genealogical Society members; $55 for non members.

Registration at the door or on line at 2019fxgsfallfair.eventbrite.com, For more information, visit fxgs.org

