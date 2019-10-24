Falls Church High Celebrates 75 years

Founded in 1945, Falls Church High School (7521 Jaguar Trail, Falls Church) celebrates its 75th anniversary during its 2019 Homecoming weekend from Oct. 25-27

On Friday, Oct. 25, current students and alumni can attend the Homecoming parade, tailgate and a varsity football game against Wakefield High School (with an alumni tent at the game). To register for the parade, visit fallschurchsports.org and click on the “75th Anniversary” tab.

On Saturday, Oct. 26, tours of FCHS will be taking place from 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. Interested attendees should meet in the main gym lobby by door #8.

Saturday evening will be the alumni gathering (for ages 21 & over) at 11:11 Restaurant (6633 Arlington Blvd, Falls Church). from 7 – 11 p.m. (registration is required).

On Sunday, Oct. 27, the FCHS Athletic Boosters Golf Tournament at Penderbrook Golf Course (registration is required).

For more information please contact Jeanne Kelly, Director of Student Activities, jkelly@fcps.edu or 703-207-4023.

