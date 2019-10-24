Norma Lanier, Longtime F.C. Daycare Director, Dies

NORMA “TEA” LANIER

Norma Teaford Proctor Lanier, 86, passed away at her home in Locust Grove on Sunday, Oct. 13.

Norma was born in Millboro, Virginia on Feb. 2, 1933 to the late Ashby Gibson Proctor and Edith Bowman Proctor. After graduating from Madison College, she married William F. Lanier on March 30, 1956 and they lived in his family home in Falls Church, Virginia for many years before moving to Lake of the Woods, Virginia in 2003.

Norma was always an active and beloved member in her community. In 2015 she was honored as a Falls Church Visionary for her work as the Director of Extended Daycare for Falls Church Public Schools, where she worked from 1987 until her retirement in 1993. From 1955 – 1962, she was a pioneer in pushing to create sports programs for girls as a P.E. teacher at George Mason High School. She led the girls’ basketball team to championship during the 1957-1958 season. In 2016 she was recognized with a Special Achievement Award and inducted into the Athletic Hall of Fame for her coaching successes.

Her devotion to her community never wavered and she remained a dynamic member of the LOW Church “Families Feeding Families” program, the Wilderness Food Pantry and the Steering Committee of the LOW Democratic Club until her passing.

“Tea,” as she was known to many, is survived by her husband, William F. Lanier, her children, Elizabeth Ann Lanier, W. Todd Lanier (wife Page), Christopher Ashby Lanier (wife Sara Katherine), her grandchildren, Sarah, David, Hannah, Carolyn, Peyton, Dylan, Owen and Evelyn, and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and close friends.

Her love, warmth, and welcoming spirit will be greatly missed by all who knew her.

Services will be held at 1 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 26 at Falls Church Presbyterian (225 E Broad St., Falls Church) as well as a Celebration of Life at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 29, at Lake of the Woods Church (1 Church Ln., Locust Grove). Both services will be immediately followed by refreshments and a time for remembrance.

Memorials may be given in Norma’s name to the Wilderness Food Pantry — lowlions.org/food-pantry; or to the National Brain Tumor Society — braintumor.org.

Share this: Print

Email



Tweet







Comments

comments