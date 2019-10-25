Business News & Notes: Trunk or Treat, Home Buying Happy Hour & More

Falls Church Business Notes: October 24 – 30, 2019

Columbia Baptist Hosting ‘Trunk or Treat’

Columbia Baptist Church is hosting Trunk or Treat, a free family Halloween celebration on Saturday, Oct. 26 from noon – 2 p.m. Admission is free and includes an afternoon of access to inflatables, balloon artists, crafts, an obstacle course, food, and candy. Attendees are to wear costumes and bring their own candy bag. The event will be held rain or shine.

Columbia Baptist Church is located at 103 W. Columbia Street in Falls Church.

For more information, visit www.ColumbiaBaptist.org.

Arc of Nova’s Annual Halloween Party Set for Oct. 26

The Arc of Northern Virginia is hosting its annual Arctoberfest Halloween party on Saturday, Oct. 26 from 6 – 9 p.m. at The Columbus Club at the Knights of Columbus, 5115 Little Falls Road, Arlington.

The family-friendly event is designed for people of all ages, and perfect for people with and without disabilities. It will include a haunted house and graveyard, a DJ, music, and dancing, refreshments, a photo booth, and a costume contest.

The $25 tickets can be purchased at www.theArcofNova.org.

Creative Cauldron Seeks Sponsors for Holiday Performance

Creative Cauldron is seeking a sponsor for “Madeline’s Christmas,” which will be performed Dec. 6-23. “Madeline’s Christmas” has become a sold out holiday tradition. The performance sponsor will receive recognition in all email marketing and all social media marketing, as well as verbally at every performance and in the program.

Businesses or community members interested in sponsoring this, or any Creative Cauldron events, can contact Elizabeth Meade at emeade@creativecauldron.org.

Home Buying Happy Hour Coming Oct. 29

Rock Star Realty Group is hosting its eighth annual Rock the House free home buying happy hour on Tuesday, Oct. 29 from 5 – 7 p.m. at Republik Coffee Bar (4401 Wilson Boulevard #103, Arlington).

The event is designed to educate attendees on how to buy a home in today’s real estate market and introduce them to realtors, mortgage lenders, title experts, home inspectors and other housing professionals.

Admission is free and those who register online will receive one drink ticket. Drawings will also be held with more than $1,000 in prizes.

Lost Dog’s ‘Paws Vegas’ at Solace Brewing Co. Next Week

Lost Dog and Cat Rescue Foundation is hosting Paws Vegas on Oct. 27, 2 – 6 p.m. at Solace Brewing Company. Tickets to the event are $25 for adults, $10 for kids, and include admission to Bets for Pets casino & “Paw Bucks” for gambling, two beverage tickets, a goodie bag, and access to family fun activities.

Proceeds from the event will benefit the foundation’s work to help homeless pets find loving homes and its Animal Care Center located in Falls Church.

Solace Brewing is located at 42615 Trade West Drive, suite 100, Dulles. For information about sponsoring the event, email giving@lostdogrescue.org.

Business News & Notes is compiled by Sally Cole, Executive Director of Greater Falls Church Chamber of Commerce. She may be emailed at sally@fallschurchchamber.org.

