Falls Church Man Arrested for Robbery at Designer Shoe Warehouse

Mohamed Abdi. (Photo: Fairfax Co. Police)

A Falls Church man is under arrest after police say he threatened an employee of Designer Shoe Warehouse with a box cutter while he was caught trying to steal shoes from the store.

Fairfax County Police say 37-year-old Mohammed Abdi was caught trying to conceal several pairs of shoes at the Falls Church shoe store on Leesburg Pike Wednesday evening when he was confronted by the employee. According to police, Abdi threatened the employee with a box cutter before running out of the store.

Officers located Abdi in the parking lot and placed him under arrest, charging him with robbery.

