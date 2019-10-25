Ford Mustang Raffle Winner Announced

(Photo: Courtesy Bailey’s Crossroads Rotary Club)

THE BAILEY’S CROSSROADS ROTARY CLUB completed their 2019 raffle of a classic 1966 Ford Mustang convertible. First prize winner is Arthur Reyes of Temecula, California. The 2nd prize winner of $500 is Bridget McCarthy of Fairfax. The 3rd prize winner of $500 is Andrew Braddick of McLean. This is the club’s 34th year of raising charitable funds for the Bailey’s community through this raffle. The club has raised more than $1.8 million that benefits the local community as well as international health, education and polio eradication efforts.

