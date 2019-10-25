MUSIC Days Fundraiser Commences Saturday

MUSIC Days Annual Fundraiser, sponsored by the George Mason High School band boosters, returns from Oct. 26 – Dec. 8. The goal of the fundraiser is for students to help raise money for their performance and enrichment trip to Orlando, Florida.

Community members have the option to hire a minimum of two students to come to their home or business to do one of the following — rake leaves; spread mulch; plant bulbs; do yard work; stack firewood; walk the dog; stain a fence or deck; wash windows; help with a party; perform music, give a lesson; help with a computer; decorate for the holidays; wrap gifts; wash and vacuum the car; babysit or do odd jobs.

Interested donors can let the band boosters know what they need help with and they’ll be matched with students who have the skills to get the job done.

The community is encouraged to sign up early as slots fill quickly. To sign up, visit bandboostersfcc.org/membership-and-fundraisers/m-u-s-i-c-days.

Interested donors can also contact parent volunteers Christina Zaveri and Julie Paradiso at musicdaysgmhs@gmail.com or 781-733-3421 to sign up or explore possible ideas for jobs.

