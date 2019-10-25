VFW, Dulin Methodist Host Halloween Events

Two Halloween-themed events are coming to Falls Church this weekend.

The Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 9274 (7118 Shreve Rd., Falls Church) will hold its community Halloween party on Saturday, Oct. 26. Interested attendees can participate in a Trunk or Treat, wear costumes as well as play games and win prizes while also eating some non-sugary food. The festivities will take place outside from 6 – 8 p.m., and from 8 – 9:30 p.m. inside.

Dulin United Methodist Church (513 E. Broad St., Falls Church) will also be hosting a Trunk or Treat event on Sunday, Oct. 27 from 5 – 6:30 p.m. Interested attendees are encouraged to come in costume to visit a variety of trunks full of Halloween treats in Dulin’s back parking lot.

