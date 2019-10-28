Letters to the Editor: How Much Low-Income Housing Does Gross Want?

Letters to the Editor: October 24 – 30, 2019

How Much Low-Income Housing Does Gross Want?

Editor,

In a recent survey, the Mason District candidates were asked: Who do you think has the hardest time finding housing that’s affordable to them in Fairfax County, and what steps do you plan to take to address that need?

Penny Gross stated: Young families with lower incomes have the most difficulty finding housing that is affordable, but many others have similar challenges. Fairfax County’s housing spend is in excess of $138 million in the current budget, and we are considering seriously a proposal to increase the “penny for housing” which would add an additional $25 million.

I live off of Columbia Pike and see as many as a half-dozen school buses picking up elementary age children at the garden apartments east of the Bailey’s Firehouse.

If you go through Mason District this scene is repeated at nearly all the low rent housing developments.

My thought is how much more low-income housing does Ms. Gross want in Mason District?

As Mr. Aiken pointed out in his response I believe we need to keep our middle-class housing and add some high-density complexes like The Loren around transit hubs.

Anne Lewis

Via the Internet

Stunned by Comments at School Board Debate

Editor,

I recently attended two events where I heard from the four Falls Church City School Board candidates, and I am stunned and appalled by Douglass Stevens’ concerns about “teaching transgender ideology.”

Rather than being concerned about the bullying, depression, and high rates of suicide among transgender teenagers and young people, he’s concerned that it might be exclusive of those who “disagree.” He mentioned a high school assembly a couple years ago featuring an author who wrote about a transgender student’s successful reassignment surgery. He felt the school “weighing in” was unnecessary, but at a minimum should have been followed up by someone with a different perspective.

By that logic, if we teach about racial equality and civil rights on MLK Day, should we follow that up with a presentation from a racist? Are we being exclusive of racists when we teach racial equality? If we teach about women’s suffrage, should we make sure to also hear from someone who thinks women shouldn’t be allowed to vote? Are we being exclusive of misogynists? This does not reflect our values as a community. Inclusivity does not mean giving voice to racism, misogyny, xenophobia, homophobia, nor transphobia — that’s not how we create a welcoming place to live.

Phil Reitinger, Laura Downs, and Susan Dimock will strive to ensure that all our students are able to learn in school without worrying about being bullied, intimidated, or discriminated against. I’ll be voting for them Nov. 5.

Elizabeth Hume

Falls Church

Use West End For More Green Space, Not Construction

Editor,

I am a 12-year-old resident of Falls Church City and I have noticed that we do not have many green spaces. Everywhere I go I see cars and construction sites. According to United States Census Bureau, in 2011 we had 12,751 people in Falls Church City. According to further research, Falls Church City needs 0.4092 square miles of green space.

We have a huge lot to be (George Mason High School) and we are selling it off instead of creating a green space. We should be able to walk around without a car right behind us, or better yet, a place safe to meet up with friends. Trees help make the air better to breathe. Also being in a green space helps with depression, physical fitness and the wellbeing of people.

I want a green space and I hope the city council hears my voice.

Andrew Gilmore

Falls Church

