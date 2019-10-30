Crime Report: Another Vehicle Broken Into, Plus Property Destruction

A week after six vehicles were broken into or tampered with in Falls Church, there was a another incident of larceny from a motor vehicle, according to the latest City crime report. Police report a suspect broke a window and stole items from inside a vehicle on N. Washington St. sometime between Oct. 14 – 19.

In other crime, there were three incidents of property destruction including two on Roosevelt Blvd. and one on Hillwood Ave.

City of Falls Church Crime Report: October 21 – 27, 2019

Larceny from Motor Vehicle, 400 blk N Washington St, between October 14 at 10 PM and October 19 at 3 PM, unknown suspect(s) broke a window and took items of value from a vehicle.

Destruction of Property, 500 blk Roosevelt Blvd, October 23, 4:15 PM, a male, 38, of The City of Falls Church, VA, was arrested for felony Destruction of Property.

Destruction of Property, 500 blk Roosevelt Blvd, October 23, 5 PM, unknown

suspect(s) keyed a parked vehicle.

Drug/Narcotic Violation, 900 blk W Broad St, October 27, 3:59 AM, following a traffic stop, a male, 21, of Rockville, MD, was arrested for possession of THC oil and Marijuana, a male, 21, of Wheaton, MD, and a male, 22, of Adelphi, MD, were issued a summons for Possession of Marijuana.

Destruction of Property, 300 blk Hillwood Ave, October 27, 9:44 PM, a male, 26, of Falls Church, VA, was arrested for destruction of Property and Drunk in Public

