F.C. School Board OKs New 4-Year Contract for Superintendent Noonan

On Tuesday night, the Falls Church City School Board met at a special meeting whose only order of business was to unanimously approved a new four-year contract for Peter J. Noonan as Superintendent of Schools. The agreement represents a seven percent salary increase over the last contract, an increase in line with raises received by Falls Church City Public Schools staff over the previous three budget cycles.

“I am thrilled that Dr. Noonan has agreed to continue his work in Falls Church City Public Schools,” said School Board Chair Erin Gill. “His commitment to equity and the needs of each student are unparalleled. Dr. Noonan has created a culture of continuous improvement, pushing our already excellent schools to new heights, and we are fortunate to have him leading FCCPS.”

In approving a new pact, board members also cited Dr. Noonan’s leadership in a transparent budget process, guiding contract negotiations for the George Mason High School new school construction project on budget, and opening the Mt. Daniel expansion for the return of second grade to the building. He also was lauded for his role in the district’s student performance. For the first time four years, FCCPS reached a 90 percent pass rate or better on the Virginia Standards of Learning (SOL) assessments.

“I am very humbled and honored to be asked to continue as superintendent for Falls Church City Public Schools,” Dr. Noonan said in a prepared statement tonight. “The reputation of the division remains second to none, and I look forward to continuing to engage and build relationships with the community over the next four years.” At the beginning of the school year, Dr. Noonan challenged the division to redouble efforts on “IB for All,” referring to the fact that the system now utilizes International Baccalaureate curricula at all grade levels, K-12, to create a caring culture, close achievement gaps and overcome the “structural inequality by race, class, and gender.”

“It is not OK for any student to be marginalized, allowing some to miss the mark,” he said. “Our goal must be to widen our equity lens. School is one part of a student’s life and ecosystem, and we must provide hope and promise for the betterment of all. This notion confronts us as a moral imperative, and I look forward to delivering on this promise.”

Noonan came to Falls Church from the City of Fairfax school system in May of 2017, and this year was named Region IV Superintendent of the Year and was a finalist for State Superintendent of the Year. Noonan, the ninth Falls Church Superintendent, was in the third year of his original contract. The Board’s action cancels the first agreement and sets the effective date of the new contact of July 1, 2019.

