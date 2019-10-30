Mental Health Foundation Lands 1st Corporate Sponsor

JIM NELSON (center, with check) becomes first participant in the foundation’s Corporate Sponsorships program. (Courtesy Photo)

The Northern Virginia Mental Health Foundation announces its first participant in the new Corporate Sponsorships program. Jim Nelson, NVMHF board member and popular local realtor accepted a check for $1,000 from the Northern Virginia Association of Realtors.

Anyone who would like to learn more about the foundation and meet the other board members are encouraged to join members at the annual Wine Tasting and Silent Auction on Nov. 13th at Total Wine and More (1451 Chain Bridge Rd., McLean) at 6 p.m. Tickets are $30 and are purchased ahead of the event at novamentalhealth.org.

