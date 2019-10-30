‘Our Man’ Moderates High School Renaming Forum

Charlie Clark, the News-Press’ “Our Man in Arlington” columnist, moderated a retrospective discussion on the renaming process for Washington-Lee High School, which was officially renamed to Washington-Liberty High School this fall. The discussion featured input from Jeremy Myer, a W-L graduate (‘86) and a professor of political science at George Mason University’s Schar School of Policy and Government, as well as Dean Fleming, who’s also a W-L graduate (‘75) and the vice president of the W-L alumni association. Recorded and produced by Arlington Independent Media, the 30-minute discussion can be viewed at youtube.com/watch?v=YANh8k8EaWU&feature=youtu.be.

