This Week in Sports: Cross Country

IN ITS FIRST SEASON as a part of the Northwestern District, George Mason High School’s cross country team continued the dominance it displayed in its previous Bull Run District tenure. The girls team won the district title with 48 points and extended a 17-year streak of placing in the top-2 within the district. Meanwhile, the boys team came in second, just four points behind Central High School.

BOTH THE BOYS AND GIRLS had multiple All-District placers. For the girls, that included Jo Sevier in third place, Lauren Mellon (top picture) in seventh, Victoria Lecce in ninth and Madison Mamjek in 12th. The boys All-District finishers were Colson Board in fourth, Victor Gedeck in 10th and David Meade in 12th (bottom picture). Mason will look to add to its winning ways when it travels back to Woodstock to run in the regional championships next Tuesday, Nov. 5.

