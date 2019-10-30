Tree Fest Comes to F.C. in Early December

The sixth annual Falls Church Tree Fest has been scheduled for Friday, Dec. 6 and Saturday, Dec. 7 at Ireland’s Four Provinces (105 W. Broad St., Falls Church). A display of 20 artfully decorated holiday trees will be on display for the public to observe and all are part of the silent auction that takes place throughout the event to benefit each of the non-profits represented by the trees. There will be live music and refreshments throughout the event. To learn more about the event go to fallschurchtreefest.com.

