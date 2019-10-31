Columbine Shooting Survivor Speaks to Healthcare Pros

Kacey Johnson, a former student at Columbine High School in Colorado who survived the mass shooting that took place there 20 years ago, will discuss the importance of organ, eye and tissue donation at the Synergy Symposium hosted on Nov. 1 at 3 p.m. at the Falls Church Marriott Fairview Park (3111 Fairview Park Dr., Falls Church). Johnson will deliver her keynote address at 3:20 p.m.

The symposium is titled “The Domino Effect — How Donations Falls into Place,” and will bring together more than 500 healthcare professionals from throughout the Washington, D.C. metro area to share best practices in organ, eye and tissue donation and transplantation.

At Columbine, Johnson was trapped in the library as two gunmen carried out their attack. While hiding under a table, Johnson was shot at close range, leaving her shoulder bones almost non-existent and her hand severely injured. She made a recovery thanks to her doctor and donated bone and tissue which rebuilt her shoulder, arm and hand.

For more information, visit beadonor.org/synergy.

