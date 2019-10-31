Haunted House in Sleepy Hollow Open for Final Day

Cat Tallant turned her Sleepy Hollow home into “The Haunted Path at Sleepy Hollow,” an indoor and outdoor haunted house, for the month of October. She will be hosting one final showing on Halloween night from 6 – 9 p.m. at her address, 6415 Carolyn Drive, Falls Church. The haunted house has been in operation for nearly a decade and consists of both commercial and homemade props. Tallant prefers to stick with the classics — ghosts, ghouls and goblins — rather than focus on the blood & guts kind of horror, but she does warn that the attraction may be too scary for young children. Get a glimpse of what Tallant and her haunted house have to offer in some of the shots below.

