One More Page Books Celebrates Day of the Dead

by FCNP.com

One More Page Books (2200 N. Westmoreland St., Arlington) will hold an abbreviated version of its monthly First Friday wine tasting on Nov. 1, a free event where attendees can sample new arrivals.

This month features a celebration of the Mexican holiday, the Day of the Dead, starting at 7 p.m. with a discussion by author Marion Winik. Known for bringing humor and wit to one of the most unavoidable of subjects — death — Winik’s critically-acclaimed writings have been combined into “The Big Book of the Dead.”

