(Photo: FCCPS Photo/Carol Sly)

STATE LEGISLATORS in Senator Dick Saslaw (second from right) and Delegate Marcus Simon (right) joined Falls Church City Public Schools Superintendent Peter Noonan (left) and school board members Erin Gill (second from left) and Shannon Litton on their annual “walk the schools” where they went through different classrooms at Mary Ellen Henderson Middle School while chatting about high school’s construction process as well.

Share this: Print

Email



Tweet







Comments

comments