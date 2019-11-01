Business News & Notes: Pumpkin Carving, an A.I. Discussion and ‘Bright Lights in the Little City’

Falls Church Business News & Notes: October 31 – November 6, 2019

Pumpkin Carving Contest at Hilton Garden Inn

The Hilton Garden Inn Falls Church is hosting its first annual pumpkin carving contest. Entries are by HGI employees. Guests and the public are invited in to vote for the scariest, the most creative and the best all-around pumpkin.

Votes must be placed before Nov. 1. Those that include contact information will be eligible for random prize drawings, room upgrades, free appetizers, gift cards and more. The Hilton Garden Inn Falls Church is located at 706 W. Broad Street in Falls Church.

Gold Fish Swing School Sponsoring Cauldron’s ‘Jungle Book’

Gold Fish Swim School is sponsoring Creative Cauldron’s original adaptation of “The Jungle Book” which will run from Nov. 8 – 24.

Advertisements

The Learning Theater Production performance is adapted from Rudyard Kipling’s classic by Laura Connors Hull and Ellen Selby and features 10 original songs by Matt Conner and Stephen Gregory Smith.

For more information or to purchase tickets, visit www.CreativeCauldron.org.

Profile by Sanford Brings Weight Loss Business to F.C.

Profile by Sanford will be opening in Falls Plaza at 1140 W. Broad Street in Falls Church on Friday, Nov. 1. Profile by Sanford is a personalized weight loss and health coaching program that was founded in 2011 when Sanford Health CEO Kelby Krabbenhoft challenged the organization to create a weight loss program rooted in science and research.

A grand opening and ribbon cutting will be held for the Falls Church community on Nov. 23. For more information, visit www.profileplan.com.

Virginia Tech Hosting Discussion on Artificial Intelligence

The Virginia Tech Facts & Snacks Series: What is AI? will be held Friday, Nov. 8 from 3 – 4 p.m. at the Northern Virginia Center at 7054 Haycock Rd., Room 214. Dr. Kendall Giles will discuss what is meant when we say “AI” and present examples of both the benefits and the challenges of artificial intelligence.

The event, which is free and open to the public, is offered by the Virginia Tech Graduate School at the Northern Virginia Center in Falls Church. Giles is an assistant professor in Virginia Tech’s Electrical and Computer Engineering Program.

For more information, visit www.nvc.vt.edu.

F.C. Chamber’s ‘Bright Lights in the Little City’ Celebration on Nov. 15

Several local businesses are sponsoring the Falls Church Chamber of Commerce’s community celebration, Bright Lights in the Little City taking place Friday, Nov. 15 at The State Theatre.

Advertisements

The evening will include musical performances by Washington Sinfonietta sponsored by the Arlington Community Federal Credit Union and The Grandsons courtesy of the Hilton Garden Inn Falls Church. Hors d’oeuvres will be available and desserts from Bake Shop, Kiln & Custard, Nothing Bundt Cakes, and Plaka Grill will be offered as will a signature drink by The Kensington Falls Church and Famille Café. Additionally more than 70 businesses have secured sponsored tables and donated to the silent auction.

The public is encouraged to attend. Visit www.FallsChurchChamber.org for event information, tickets, or to view and bid on auction items.

Pelton Celebrates 20th Anniversary

Erik M. Pelton & Associates celebrated its 20th anniversary with a reception and mixer for the Falls Church Chamber of Commerce at Clare & Don’s Beach Shack on Tuesday, Oct. 22.

The event drew locally elected officials such as Mayor David Tarter, Vice Mayor Marybeth Connelly, and Council members Phil Duncan and Letty Hardi as well as members of the Economic Development Authority and the Falls Church Chamber of Commerce.

Share this: Print

Email



Tweet







Comments

comments