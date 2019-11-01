Cub and Boy Scouts Begin Rounds for Food Donations

On Saturday Nov. 2, Falls Church-area Cub Scouts and Boy Scouts will walk through neighborhoods distributing flyers that explain how to donate food as part of the annual Scouting for Food drive to benefit local food pantries.

Scouts will return the following Saturday morning, Nov. 9, to collect food donations that residents set outside their front doors before 9 a.m. that day.

Scouts will not enter buildings to collect donations, but residents of apartments and condominium buildings can deliver food donations to the parking lot of Falls Church Presbyterian Church (225 E. Broad St., Falls Church) between 9 – 10 a.m. on Nov. 9.

