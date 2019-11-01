Multiple Local Schools Receive Awards for Equity

Fairfax County Public Schools (FCPS) Superintendent Scott S. Brabrand and the Fairfax County School Board have recognized schools for achievement in standardized testing with the Superintendent’s Excellence in Equity Award.

This award was developed by the superintendent and the School Board to recognize schools that make considerable gains in improving school and student performance across all student subgroups and significant reductions in achievement gaps among student subgroups in English and mathematics.

Awards are based on school performance in the 2018-19 school year under revised accreditation standards that were approved by the Virginia Board of Education in 2017.

Justice High School earned the Excellence in Equity Award for being a top ten school to achieve the highest average increase across all reporting groups for the subject of English.

Baileys Upper Elementary earned the Excellence in Equity Award for being a top ten school to achieve the greatest reduction of the English achievement gap.

Marshall High School and Wolftrap Elementary School made the top ten schools to earn the Excellence in Equity Award for achieving the greatest reduction of the mathematics achievement gap.

