New Dominion Chorale Holds Sacred Music Concert

New Dominion Chorale will present a concert of sacred music on Sunday, Nov. 3 at 4 p.m. at Saint Luke Catholic Church (7001 Georgetown Pike, McLean).

The concert will be conducted by Thomas Beveridge, Artistic Director of the 185-voice chorus, and will feature keyboard artists Thomas Pandolfi, pianist, and Paul Skevington, organist.

Prized soprano Amy Broadbent will head a cast of prominent local soloists: Chris Dudley, countertenor; Jerry Kavinski, tenor and James Rogers, baritone.

The featured work will be “Jephtha,” a sacred cantata on an Old Testament story by the 17th century composer, Giacomo Carissimi, sung in Mr. Beveridge’s English translation from the original Latin. Other works to be performed are Franz Schubert’s cantata, “Miriam’s Song of Triumph;” Henry Purcell’s canticle, “Thy Word Is a Lantern” and Mr. Beveridge’s setting of Saint Francis of Assisi’s poem, “Il Cantico di Frate Sole” (The Canticle of the Sun).

Of particular interest to American listeners will be “Four Sacred Harp Melodies on Biblical Themes,” arranged by Beveridge for this performance: “David’s Lamentation,” “The Converted Thief,” “Mary’s Grief and Joy” and “Jacob’s Vision.” The Sacred Harp tradition of singing originated in New England and spread throughout the American South in the 18th and 19th centuries.

Pianist Thomas Pandolfi has performed throughout the United States, Europe and China to great acclaim and has established himself as one of America’s finest virtuoso artists. Organist Paul Skevington has been Director of Music at Saint Luke Catholic Church for 25 years and is noted for having performed with all of the Washington area’s choral ensembles.

New Dominion Chorale has distinguished itself amid the crowded world of choral music in the Washington, D.C. area. It operates as a “singers’ cooperative” without paid management and is one of the area’s largest choral societies, with 185 singing members.

Tickets may be purchased online at newdominion.org or at the door at the time of the performance. Ticket prices are $35 for adults, $30 for seniors 62 and older and $15 for students ages 5 – 22. Group tickets are available for groups of 10 or more at $25 per ticket. All tickets are for general admission, and parking is free.

For more information, visit newdominion.org or contact president@newdominion.org or call 202-244-7191.

