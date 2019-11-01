Rt. 29 Improvement Meeting Draws 70 Citizens

(Photo: Andrew Painter)

Held at the Thomas Jefferson Elementary last Thursday, over 70 Falls Church and Fairfax County residents showed up at a public meeting organized by graduate students from Virginia Tech to provide input on needed improvements to Route 29 (S. Washington/Lee Highway) from Tinner Hill Road to Graham Road.

F.C. Vice Mayor Marybeth Connelly staff representatives and two Fairfax Supervisors were present.

An early December follow up meeting is planned to evaluate recommendations and help prepare a report to the F.C. City Council and Fairfax Board of Supervisors by early next year.

