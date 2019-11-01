Vienna Arts Society Turns Half a Century

The Vienna Arts Society celebrates its 50th Anniversary by holding a live auction of all 41 benches from this summer’s public art display around town on Saturday, Nov. 2. with doors opening at 6 p.m. and bidding beginning at 7 p.m. at the Vienna Community Center (120 Cherry St. SE, Vienna). Interested attendees can enjoy drinks, light fare and the opportunity to see all the benches under one roof. Proceeds will support the Vienna Arts Society’s outreach activities. Tickets available online at ViennaArtsSociety.org and at the door. Attendees 12 and under get in for free. For more information, visit the website or call 703-319-3971.

