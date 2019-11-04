New Head of School Welcomed at BASIS McLean

BASIS INDEPENDENT MCLEAN’S New Head of School, Paul Geise, examines a praying mantis in one school’s classrooms. (Photo: Courtesy BASIS Independent McLean)

BASIS Independent McLean (BIM), a preK to grade 12 private school in McLean, recently named Paul Geise as its head of school. As a veteran educator with more than 40 years of experience, Geise excels in leadership of schools in the United States and the United Kingdom, specializing in strategic plans and fostering student and community development in schools.

Geise’s main BIM objectives are to continue to strategically cultivate community, create a strategic plan, support and develop exemplary faculty and foster a school culture of learning and enjoyment — to be accomplished within a two-year timespan.

For the past 20 years, Geise has served as a school head at independent schools. Most recently, he served as interim president at Holy Cross High School in Waterbury, Connecticut. In his various roles, he has increased enrollment, created strategic plans, started assessment programs, implemented international studies programs, completed accreditations and more.

He also led St. Anne’s-Belfield Middle School in Charlottesville, as well as managed the middle school division of TASIS, an American International School near London, England.

