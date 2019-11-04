Va. Tech Taking Innovation Campus Applications

(Photo: Virginia Tech)

Virginia Tech is accepting applications for the first degree program to be run out of its new Innovation Campus at Potomac Yard in Alexandria.

According to a report in the Washington Business Journal this week, the program is a new master’s of engineering degree in computer science. Applications for spring 2020 enrollment are now being accepted through Nov. 15, and fall 2020 enrollment, with a deadline of Feb. 1.

The master’s program offers part-time, full-time or full-time accelerated. Virginia Tech officials expect to enroll roughly 100 graduate students in the campus’ first year, and approximately 750 master’s candidates and hundreds more doctoral candidates and postdoctoral fellows during the next decade.

The first students will attend classes in vacant retail space at the Potomac Yard shopping center.The $1 billion Innovation Campus will begin with the construction of a 300,000-square foot building set to get underway by August 2021.



