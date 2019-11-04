Wilson Blvd. Bridge in Seven Corners Closed Tonight for Project Work

The Wilson Blvd. bridge in Seven Corners that crosses over Route 50 will be closed for eight hours starting tonight at 9 p.m. for bridge deck work, the Virginia Department of Transportation has announced.

Starting at 9 p.m. Monday, Nov. 4 and lasting until Tuesday morning at 5 a.m., traffic going eastbound on Wilson Blvd. will be detoured via Route 7, Patrick Henry Drive, Route 50 and the westbound Route 50 service road back to Wilson. VDOT says drivers can expect delays and are advised to use alternate routes.

The $3.8 million rehab project is scheduled to be completed this winter. During the summer, work crews removed the 60-year-old bridge and set new prefabricated pieces to replace its major elements and reopen traffic in 54 hours, reported VDOT.

According to VDOT, Wilson Blvd. averages 7,500 vehicles a day while Route 50 averages 51,000 in the area.

Share this: Print

Email



Tweet







Comments

comments