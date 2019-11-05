Crime Report: Building Larcenies & Another Car Broken Into

Lots of larcenies this week in the City of Falls Church crime report including items taken from buildings on Annandale Rd, Sherrow Ave. and two buildings on W. Broad St. In addition, a vehicle was damaged and items were taken from it on S. Maple Ave.

City of Falls Church Crime Report: October 28 – November 3, 2019

Driving Under the Influence, 800 blk W Broad St, Oct 29, 1:18 AM, a male, 36, of Alexandria, VA, was arrested for Driving Under the Influence.

Destruction of Property, 100 blk N Fairfax St, Between Oct 23, 5 PM and Oct 24, 7 AM, unknown suspect(s) defaced a property sign.

Larceny from Building, 500 blk W Annandale Rd, Oct 29, between 12 PM and 12:40 PM, unknown subject(s) took items of Value.

Larceny from Building, 800 blk W Broad St, Between Oct 28, 5PM and Oct 30, 3:45 PM, unknown subject(s) took items of Value.

Driving Under the Influence, 300 blk N West St, Oct 31, 12:40 AM, a female, 24, of McLean, VA, was arrested for Driving Under the Influence.

Larceny from Vehicle and Destruction of Property, 100 blk S Maple Ave, Between Oct 30, 8:07 PM and Oct 31, 12:50 AM, an unknown subject damaged a vehicle and took items of value.

Larceny from Building, 400 blk Sherrow Ave, On Oct 31 8:45 AM, It was reported that at an unknown time unknown suspect(s) took a check from the building.

Larceny from Building, 1100 blk W Broad St, Oct 31, 1:05 PM, unknown suspect(s) took items of value.

Trespassing, 100 blk E Fairfax St, Nov 1, 10:53 AM, a male, 46, of Falls Church, VA, was arrested for trespassing.

