It’s Election Day, Falls Church!

Today, citizens in the City of Falls Church will head to the polls, facing an important local election with three City Council and School Board seats up for grabs on the ballot.

To note, one of the City’s three polling locations will not be in service today, and all voters used to casting ballots at the Oakwood Apartments (now called Falls Green) location will be redirected to the F.C. Community Center, 223 Little Falls St., to vote.

There will be signage and hopefully human volunteers at the inoperative Falls Green site to point voters to the alternate site during the duration of voting hours, 6 a.m. to 7 p.m., Tuesday.

While City voters will find no contests on their ballots today for State Senate, House of Delegate and Commonwealth Attorney races, the local races have been hotly contested with numerous candidates forums and active campaigning throughout the City.

Running for the three (out of seven) City Council seats are incumbents Phil Duncan, Letty Hardi, David Tarter and first-time candidate Stuart Whitaker.

Running for the three (out of seven) School Board seats are incumbent Phil Reitinger, and parents Laura Downs, Dimock and Douglass Stevens.

Candidates will assemble at local establishments tonight after the polls close including incumbents at Clare and Don’s Beach Shack and School Board candidate Downs at Liberty Barbecue.



