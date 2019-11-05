LIVE ELECTION RESULTS: Duncan, Hardi, Tarter Re-Elected to Council; Reitinger Joined by Dimock, Downs on School Board

With results from all precincts reported, all the incumbents in Tuesday’s City of Falls Church election have been re-elected to their respective seats.

Falls Church voters returned Mayor David Tarter and Council members Phil Duncan and Letty Hardi to the City Council while School Board incumbent Phil Reitinger successfully defended his seat and will be joined by Susan Dimock and Laura Downs, elected to the Board for the first time.

While City voters had no contests on their ballots today for State Senate, House of Delegate and Commonwealth Attorney races — all three candidates were running unopposed — the local races were hotly contested with numerous candidates forums and active campaigning throughout the City.

On the ballot for the three (out of seven) City Council seats were incumbents Duncan, Hardi and Tarter along with first-time candidate Stuart Whitaker.

Running for the three (out of seven) School Board seats were incumbent Reitinger, and parents Downs, Dimock and Douglass Stevens.

A victory party for the incumbents is taking place at Clare and Don’s Beach Shack tonight and School Board candidate Downs was awaiting returns at Liberty Barbecue.

Follow below for live election results from the City of Falls Church:

Share this: Print

Email



Tweet







Comments

comments