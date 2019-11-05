Mason High Boys Soccer Program Wins National Award

George Mason High School’s boys soccer team was announced as one of the inaugural winners of the United Soccer Coaches Team Pinnacle Awards for high schools. Thirty-five high school teams and 22 college programs are recipients of the award for the 2018-19 academic year for achieving a high level of fair play, educational excellence and success on the pitch.

To be considered for this award, teams must have received either the Platinum, Gold, Silver or Bronze version of the High School or College Team Ethics and Sportsmanship Award in the past; achieved recognition in the classroom as a recipient of the High School or College Team Academic Award and recorded a winning percentage of .750 or higher during the respective season.

The 57 teams, a part of the award’s inaugural class, will be formally recognized at either the College Coaches Reception Jan. 16, 2020 or the High School Coaches Breakfast Jan. 17, 2020 in Baltimore, Maryland, as part of the United Soccer Coaches Convention.

